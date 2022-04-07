U.S. wind energy company pleads guilty to killing 150 eagles

April 7 (Reuters) - An American wind energy company that
pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges after at least 150
eagles were killed, most hacked by turbine blades, has agreed to
spend as much as $27 million on efforts to prevent more deaths.
ESI Energy Inc., a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc.
, one of the largest U.S. providers of renewable energy,
entered a plea agreement for violations of the Migratory Bird
Treaty Act (MBTA), the U.S. Justice Department said.
It is illegal to kill or harm eagles under federal law.
Most of those killed were golden eagles, the national symbol
of Afghanistan, Mexico, Egypt, Germany and Scotland, although
some were bald eagles, the national symbol of the United States,
according to court documents.
The bald eagle, a majestic bird once threatened by the use
of the insecticide DDT to help control disease during World War
Two, has recovered enough that the species was removed from the
national endangered and threatened list in 2007.
The golden eagle, a dark brown bird with gold-colored
feathers on the back of the head and neck, has not recovered so
well, coming under pressure including from wind farms,
collisions with vehicles, habitat destruction and illegal
shootings.
The comeback of both species in the United States has also
been slowed recently by lead poisoning from ingesting hunters'
bullets left in wildlife remains that they scavenge.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday said there
are an estimated 316,700 individual bald eagles throughout the
United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, and an estimated
40,000 golden eagles, primarily in Western states.
"ESI further acknowledged that at least 150 bald and golden
eagles have died in total since 2012, across 50 of its 154 wind
energy facilities," the Justice Department said in a statement.
It noted "136 of those deaths have been affirmatively
determined to be attributable to the eagle being struck by a
wind turbine blade."
The company's U.S. wind generation facilities are located in
Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Illinois, North
Dakota, Michigan and other states.
As part of the plea agreement, the company was sentenced on
Tuesday in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to pay more than $8 million in
fines and restitution. It also agreed to apply for permits
allowing "unavoidable take" of eagles at its facilities. And,
the company agreed to pay $29,623 each time an eagle is killed
or injured in the future.
Finally, the company agreed to pay up to $27 million for
measures meant to keep future deaths at a minimum. That includes
shutting down turbines at times when eagles are more likely to
be present, according to media.
The Justice Department referred Reuters' questions about the
case to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and an FWS
spokesperson on Thursday declined to comment on the case.
NextEra President and CEO Rebecca Kujawa said that as the
world moves to shift its energy dependence to renewable sources,
turning more to solar panels, wind turbines and other
alternatives, collisions with birds are unavoidable accidents.
"The reality is building any structure, driving any vehicle,
or flying any airplane carries with it a possibility that
accidental eagle and other bird collisions may occur as a result
of that activity," Kujawa said in a statement.
