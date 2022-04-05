U.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. winter
wheat crop has emerged from dormancy in miserable condition
following a historically dry winter in key production states,
almost guaranteeing that the harvest will not rank among the
country’s better ones.
The timing is not great since tensions in the wheat market
are running high. Global wheat prices hit record levels last
month after war broke out among top exporters Russia and
Ukraine, and that came on the heels of an already-tight supply
situation. The United States is also among the world’s leading
suppliers of wheat.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday said 30%
of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition as of
April 3, well below the trade expectation for 40% and the
year-ago 53%. That was the agency’s first national
assessment of wheat conditions since late November.
Crop health has rarely been this poor in early April. Only
27% of winter wheat in 1996 was good or excellent within the
first 10 days of the month, and 2018 was close behind with 31%.
Final yields were poor in 2018 but terrible in 1996.
In fact, U.S. winter wheat yields have never been above the
long-term trend when much less than 45% of the crop is good or
excellent as of early April. Along with 1996, lousy harvests
such as 1989, 2002 and 2014 were also in poor shape at this
juncture. Records go back to 1986.
This year’s crop, which should be harvested in June and
July, was in bad health last fall as crops were sown into very
dry soils across the U.S. Plains and West. Precipitation over
the winter months was among the lightest ever in those areas,
almost ensuring wheat would emerge in tough shape come spring.
Not all crops end up in disaster when health ratings are low
at this point. About 36% of the 2011 and 2013 winter wheat was
good or excellent in early April, and adequate but not good
rainfall during April helped those yields fall only a couple of
percentage points from the trend.
Rainfall is most critical in April, after the crop emerges
from winter dormancy. However, the U.S. government outlooks for
the month suggest that the Southern Plains could remain drier
than normal. That is a typical side effect of La Nina, which
happens when surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are
cooler than normal.
La Nina conditions are expected to linger into the U.S.
summer, much like some other years where winter wheat conditions
were low and yields were very disappointing, including 1989,
1996 and 2018. In fact, almost all the crops with poor health in
early April were associated with La Nina or near La Nina
conditions.
One bright spot is that U.S. farmers appear to have planted
the highest winter wheat acreage in six years, as was revealed
last week in USDA’s acreage survey. However, if the U.S. winter
crop falters, total wheat supplies will remain under pressure as
the spring harvest is questionable at this point.
U.S. farmers are set to plant the lowest spring wheat
acreage in five years, and they are coming off one of the
worst-ever crops following a severe drought. Dryness remains in
many spring wheat areas, so replenishment over the next several
weeks would be ideal and bolster prospects.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)