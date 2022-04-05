Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun

04/05/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. winter wheat crop has emerged from dormancy in miserable condition following a historically dry winter in key production states, almost guaranteeing that the harvest will not rank among the country’s better ones.

The timing is not great since tensions in the wheat market are running high. Global wheat prices hit record levels last month after war broke out among top exporters Russia and Ukraine, and that came on the heels of an already-tight supply situation. The United States is also among the world’s leading suppliers of wheat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday said 30% of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition as of April 3, well below the trade expectation for 40% and the year-ago 53%. That was the agency’s first national assessment of wheat conditions since late November.

Crop health has rarely been this poor in early April. Only 27% of winter wheat in 1996 was good or excellent within the first 10 days of the month, and 2018 was close behind with 31%. Final yields were poor in 2018 but terrible in 1996.

In fact, U.S. winter wheat yields have never been above the long-term trend when much less than 45% of the crop is good or excellent as of early April. Along with 1996, lousy harvests such as 1989, 2002 and 2014 were also in poor shape at this juncture. Records go back to 1986.

This year’s crop, which should be harvested in June and July, was in bad health last fall as crops were sown into very dry soils across the U.S. Plains and West. Precipitation over the winter months was among the lightest ever in those areas, almost ensuring wheat would emerge in tough shape come spring.

Not all crops end up in disaster when health ratings are low at this point. About 36% of the 2011 and 2013 winter wheat was good or excellent in early April, and adequate but not good rainfall during April helped those yields fall only a couple of percentage points from the trend.

Rainfall is most critical in April, after the crop emerges from winter dormancy. However, the U.S. government outlooks for the month suggest that the Southern Plains could remain drier than normal. That is a typical side effect of La Nina, which happens when surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal.

La Nina conditions are expected to linger into the U.S. summer, much like some other years where winter wheat conditions were low and yields were very disappointing, including 1989, 1996 and 2018. In fact, almost all the crops with poor health in early April were associated with La Nina or near La Nina conditions.

One bright spot is that U.S. farmers appear to have planted the highest winter wheat acreage in six years, as was revealed last week in USDA’s acreage survey. However, if the U.S. winter crop falters, total wheat supplies will remain under pressure as the spring harvest is questionable at this point.

U.S. farmers are set to plant the lowest spring wheat acreage in five years, and they are coming off one of the worst-ever crops following a severe drought. Dryness remains in many spring wheat areas, so replenishment over the next several weeks would be ideal and bolster prospects. Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pLavrov says West trying to derail Russia-Ukraine talks with 'hysteria' over Bucha
RE
01:27pRussian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions
RE
01:26pIndia condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
RE
01:24pU.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun
RE
01:21pU.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit
RE
01:19pUK, U.S., Australia agree to work on hypersonics under defence pact
RE
01:18pU.S. government may need more than 100,000 charging stations - testimony
RE
01:17pLuxury retailer Farfetch invests in Neiman Marcus
RE
01:14pEU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS