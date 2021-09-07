Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. workers are changing jobs more often and demanding better wages - NY Fed survey

09/07/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - More U.S. workers are switching jobs and asking for higher wages as the labor market continues to heal from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey released Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve.

Expectations about the labor market also continued to improve, with the expected likelihood of receiving a job offer in the next four months and the wages expected for that offer both rising, according to the report.

The share of workers who became unemployed in the previous four months dropped to 0.4% in July from 10.5% in July 2020 and is now below the 0.5% seen in November of 2019 before the pandemic. The percentage who moved to a new employer rose to 5.9% in July from 4.4% a year earlier.

The survey, which polled about 1,000 consumers about how their finances changed over the past four months, illustrates how much stronger the labor market is than a year ago, when millions more were unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines were not yet available to the general public.

But the latest data released by the Labor Department last week showed the jobs recovery may be stalling amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

The New York Fed survey showed workers also raised their expectations for how much they should be paid. The average reservation wage, or the minimum annual wage consumers said they needed before they would even consider accepting a job offer, increased sharply to $68,954 in July 2021.

That was down from the series high of $71,403 reached in March of this year, but still above the $64,226 seen in July of 2020. The increase was largest for workers above age 45 and for people without college degrees.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Jonnelle Marte


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.70% 0.73867 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.37847 Delayed Quote.1.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.80% 0.79124 Delayed Quote.1.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.1845 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.45% 0.013624 Delayed Quote.0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.60% 0.70969 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aU.S. workers are changing jobs more often and demanding better wages - NY Fed survey
RE
11:04aWTO members can attend ministerial conference in person - document
RE
10:52aAfricell to exit Ugandan telecoms after battle with South Africa's MTN
RE
10:50aIMF says crucial Chad gets debt treatment deal with private creditors
RE
10:48aLondon takes aim at New York with five-year financial plan
RE
10:43aGold hastens retreat as dollar gains upper hand
RE
10:41aWTO members can attend ministerial conference in person - document
RE
10:41aWto document says delegation size to be 'strictly limited' to comply with covid-19 regulations
RE
10:41aWorld trade organization invites members to attend ministerial conference in geneva in nov-dec in person - document
RE
10:41aRECORD CHINESE COAL FUTURES SIGNAL NEED TO BOOST OUTPUT : Kemp
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World shares hold steady near record highs on dovish Fed bets
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
5UK house prices jump as market strength persists: Halifax

HOT NEWS