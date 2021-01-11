U.S. workers' view of job prospects drops to lowest since early 2014: NY Fed survey

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Americans remained anxious in December
about their job prospects during the pandemic, and people's
expectations for finding new work after becoming unemployed
plunged to the lowest level since February 2014, according to a
survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.
Consumers estimated they had a 46.2% chance of finding jobs
after becoming unemployed, down from 47.9% in November.
Workers also said their odds of becoming unemployed were
slightly higher, with the perceived chances of losing a job over
the next year rising to 15.0% in December from 14.6% in
November. The increase was driven by people without a college
education.
Despite the worries about the labor market, consumers said
they expect inflation to pick up over the medium term and for
home prices to keep rising.
Median expectations for how inflation will change over the
next three years rose for the second straight month, reaching
3.0% in December from 2.8% in November. Inflation expectations
for the next year stayed flat at a median of 3.0%, according to
the survey of consumer expectations, which is a monthly poll
based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households.
But consumers also said they were less certain about how
inflation might change. Disagreement over the three-year outlook
for inflation also rose to the highest level since May 2020.
The cost of medical care is expected to rise by 9.1% over
the next year, up from 7.1% in November. Consumers also expect
to pay slightly more for essentials such as rent, food and
gasoline.
Expectations for how home prices will rise over the next
year rose sharply to 3.6% in December from 3.0% in November,
reaching the highest level since July 2018. Home price
appreciation expectations have been rising since April 2020,
when they dropped to zero at the height of uncertainty over the
pandemic.
The housing market turned out to be a bright spot in the
U.S. economy during the crisis, buoyed by low interest rates and
workers seeking more space for their home offices and virtual
schooling.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)