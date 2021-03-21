Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back

03/21/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the NYSE in New YorkNYSE in New York

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Benchmark U.S. bond yields edged back from 14-month highs on Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's move to let a key leverage exemption expire, while oil prices rebounded after getting pummeled a day earlier.

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed in afternoon trading as gains in U.S. tech and growth stocks countered declines in bank shares after the Fed said it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break due to expire this month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.76% after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.10%. Investors were seeking the next reasons to add risk following the passing of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, broadening U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations and encouraging economic news.

"We have had such a strong period of news-flow and catalysts on the positive end that now that a lot of those have largely been put into the market, we are now a little bit more susceptible to negative news causing big drawdowns," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 130.45 points, or 0.4%, to 32,731.85, the S&P 500 gained 8.43 points, or 0.22%, to 3,923.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 120.77 points, or 0.92%, to 13,236.94.

The S&P 500 banks index dropped 1.5%.

Markets have been consumed by moves in U.S. bond yields, with investors still digesting the Fed's meeting earlier this week. The central bank said it expects higher economic growth and inflation in the United States this year, although it repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 1.721%, from 1.729% late on Thursday. The 10-year yield hit 1.754% on Thursday, its highest level since January 2020.

"Ultimately, what we're seeing now is a great deal of tension between market prices that embed several rate hikes before the end of 2023 and the Fed's forecast that doesn't expect lift-off until 2024," said Ryan Swift, U.S. bond strategist at BCA Research in Montreal.

The dollar extended gains against major currencies, hitting its highest level in a week.

The dollar index rose 0.093%, with the euro down 0.08% to $1.1905.

Oil prices gained after falling about 7% in the prior session, when a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.

U.S. crude recently rose 2.58% to $61.55 per barrel and Brent was at $64.74, up 2.31% on the day.

(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Carolyn Cohn


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.71% 32627.97 Delayed Quote.7.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 12866.989225 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 13215.23504 Delayed Quote.2.54%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3913.1 Delayed Quote.4.24%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.76% 423.35 Delayed Quote.6.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aBOE GOVERNOR WANTS UK BILL TO MAKE GOOGLE TACKLE ONLINE SCAMS : Sunday Times
RE
08:15aNew Realtors Pile Into Hot Housing Market. Most Find It Tough Going
DJ
07:57aChina's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says
RE
07:37aChina's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says
RE
07:34aSwiss lawmakers, business leaders demand improved COVID-19 response
RE
07:29aUAE cabinet approves programme to attract remote workers
RE
06:59aWORLD BANK  : Hoping Against Hope
PU
06:37aGermany considers compulsory quarantines for people returning from abroad
RE
06:23aU.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
RE
06:16aPandemic leaves digital laggard Italy scrambling to catch up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
3U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
4NIKKEI : Dollar recovers from post-Fed drop as higher yields support
5SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ