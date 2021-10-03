UAE: High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell held talks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell visited United Arab Emirates on Friday and Saturday. In Abu Dhabi he met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Minister of State Shaakboot Bin Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

The European Union considers the UAE as an important partner and is interested in continuing to strengthen mutual engagement and cooperation on bilateral but also regional and global issues.

"The UAE is an important partner in the Gulf. We have common interest in security and stability of this region and of our shared neighbourhood. The EU wants to continue the regular political dialogue on challenges we are facing here. Our regular human rights dialogue allows both sides to raise specific concerns. The election of the UAE as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the next two years offers opportunities to further enhance our engagement in dealing with the regional challenges," said High Representative Josep Borrell.

He welcomed the constructive policy the UAE is currently displaying, notably on Afghanistan, and updated the Emirati partners on his efforts as Coordinator of the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA).

The talks offered an opportunity to raise the issue of climate action in the run-up to COP-26 and beyond. Within the region, the UAE is at the forefront of undertaking measures against the climate change. The EU and the UAE have similar priorities when it comes to green and digital transition or development of renewable energies. This creates possibilities to further reinforce bilateral trade and investment.

In the exchanges with his counterparts, the High Representative stressed EU's commitment to support UAE's domestic transformation and economic diversification, including through Dubai EXPO. He then visited the venue of the world exhibition in Dubai and met there with Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, who is also the Director General of Dubai EXPO. They had an insightful discussion about possibilities for deeper cooperation between the EU and the UAE on sustainability, diversification and modernisation and about ways to bridge cultural differences between regions with the aim to foster a better mutual understanding within the global community.

"Especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to foster cooperation among the global community. The European Union will participate in numerous events at EXPO to promote European approaches on sustainability, mobility and innovation. We are looking forward to engaging with all EXPO participants in this multilateral forum," said Josep Borrell after visiting national pavilions of Slovenia and Spain.

While in the UAE he also participated in the 2021 World Policy Conference on Global Governance as one of the main speakers and presented EU's policies related to Afghanistan, Southern Neighbourhood, European Defence and Strategic Autonomy.