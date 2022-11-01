UAE and U.S. to spur $100 bln in clean energy projects - WAM

ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates
and the United States have signed a partnership to spur $100
billion of investments in clean energy projects and add 100
gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035, state news agency
WAM reported on Tuesday.
"Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy
technologies, in our own countries, around the world and in
emerging economies," U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said a
statement carried on WAM.
The statement said the partnership would "assemble and
stimulate" private and public sector funding and support for
clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced
reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and
transport decarbonisation.
Under the initiative, the UAE, an OPEC oil producer, and the
United States would provide technical, project management and
funding assistance for commercially and environmentally
sustainable energy projects in other countries.
"The energy transition needs a realistic, practical and
economically viable plan to deliver climate progress together
with energy security and inclusive economic growth," Sultan Al
Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and
Special Envoy for Climate Change, said in the statement.
The initiative will also focus on investing in responsible
and resilient supply chains, promoting investment in green
mining as well as production of minerals and materials vital to
the energy transition.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Lina Najem and Ghaida
Ghantous; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)