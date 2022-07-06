UAE announces incentives to attract 300 digital companies

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates minister
announced on Wednesday incentives aiming to attract 300 digital
companies to set up offices in the oil-rich Gulf nation within
six to 12 months.
The incentives include a streamlined visa process, faster
access to the financial and banking system and attractive
commercial and residential leasing, Trade Minister Thani Al
Zeyoudi told a news conference in Dubai.
Regional competition to attract foreign companies and
investments has intensified as Saudi Arabia enacts measures to
remould itself as a financial and tourism hub under the
leadership of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,
challenging the dominance of Dubai.
"We're moving from a regional hub to a global hub," Al
Zeyoudi said. "We're competing with the big, big boys now; the
competition in the last years was with the region, now we're
moving to become a global hub."
