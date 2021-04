DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has appointed Khalid al-Tameemi as governor of the UAE's central bank, state news agency WAM said, citing a decree issued on Wednesday.

Tameemi, who was previously the central bank's vice governor, will be replacing Abdulhamid Saeed Alahmadi. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)