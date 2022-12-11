UAE asks state entities to buy local in food security push - minister

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has
directed government entities such as the armed forces and
hospital authorities to buy locally grown produce to support
agri-tech efforts in the desert country, the minister of climate
change and environment said on Sunday.
The UAE, which imports 90% of its food, took the decision at
an annual government meeting last month to support local
production while continuing to embrace open trade policy, Mariam
Al Mheiri told the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.
"We want to let the trade keep going, but where you have
hands on your procurement and what you can buy, this is where
you can encourage that a certain percentage of certain food
items are bought locally," she said, without providing details.
The Gulf Arab oil producer, which will host the COP28
climate conference next year, is making a big push on food
security in the region and beyond.
At home, Mheiri noted that an Abu Dhabi accelerator
programme has invested more than $150 million to attract
agri-tech companies to operate in the UAE, which faces water
scarcity and has little arable land.
Among initiatives is a vertical farm producing leafy greens
under a joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering and
U.S.-based Crop One. Vertical farming uses a series of stacked
levels to produce crops.
The Emirati minister said berries, salmon and quinoa were
also being farmed in the UAE, and that the country has ambitions
to grow grains in closed-system farms where water is recycled.
(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous. Editing by Jane Merriman)