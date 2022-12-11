Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UAE asks state entities to buy local in food security push - minister

12/11/2022 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has directed government entities such as the armed forces and hospital authorities to buy locally grown produce to support agri-tech efforts in the desert country, the minister of climate change and environment said on Sunday.

The UAE, which imports 90% of its food, took the decision at an annual government meeting last month to support local production while continuing to embrace open trade policy, Mariam Al Mheiri told the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.

"We want to let the trade keep going, but where you have hands on your procurement and what you can buy, this is where you can encourage that a certain percentage of certain food items are bought locally," she said, without providing details.

The Gulf Arab oil producer, which will host the COP28 climate conference next year, is making a big push on food security in the region and beyond.

At home, Mheiri noted that an Abu Dhabi accelerator programme has invested more than $150 million to attract agri-tech companies to operate in the UAE, which faces water scarcity and has little arable land.

Among initiatives is a vertical farm producing leafy greens under a joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering and U.S.-based Crop One. Vertical farming uses a series of stacked levels to produce crops.

The Emirati minister said berries, salmon and quinoa were also being farmed in the UAE, and that the country has ambitions to grow grains in closed-system farms where water is recycled. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.24% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.23% 3.8671 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.79% 71.473 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
Latest news "Economy"
07:45aMan accused of making bomb used in Lockerbie bombing is in U.S. custody - BBC
RE
07:39aEurope is simply switching gas dependency from Russia to U.S.-RIA cites Kremlin
RE
07:39aPutin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey -agencies cite Kremlin
RE
07:32aSome Russian soldiers in Ukraine unhappy with top brass - nationalist blogger
RE
07:11aKremlin says Minsk deals failure led to Russia's Ukraine offensive
RE
07:11aExclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
RE
07:08aAir india order expected to be finalised this week -sources…
RE
07:08aAir india order to include around 100 wide-body jets including a…
RE
07:08aAir india finalising order for a total of up to 500 je…
RE
07:04aLate Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's ashes are scattered at mouth of Yangtze River
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkwagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report
2Gas producers seek urgent talks with Australian prime minister
3U.S. bars Russian diplomats from Soviet graves on Alaska base - TASS
4Kremlin says Minsk deals failure led to Russia's Ukraine offensive
5Three killed in shooting at Rome residents' meeting

HOT NEWS