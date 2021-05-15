UAE attracts foreign investments of $20 billion in 2020

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI)
into the United Arab Emirates rose to $19.88 billion in 2020, up
44.2% from the previous year, the government said on Saturday.
Contributing to this figure were large deals carried out by
the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), state news
agency WAM said, without giving any further details.
Economy minister Abdullah al-Marri said the UAE would move
forward with initiatives to increase the efficiency of the
business environment, strengthen investor confidence, increase
opportunities in priority sectors, and unify efforts to improve
competitiveness at local and federal levels.
(Writing by Lisa Barrington
Editing by David Holmes)