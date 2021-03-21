Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE cabinet approves programme to attract remote workers

03/21/2021 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI (Reuters) - The federal cabinet of the United Arab Emirates approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, a scheme that the emirate of Dubai launched by itself in October.

The UAE has taken several measures to attract wealthy foreigners as the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices have hit its economy, particularly that of business and tourism hub Dubai.

Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Dubai's ruler, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that a new work visa would cover such professional workers. He added the cabinet had also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.

"We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents," he said.

Residence for foreigners, who make up a majority of the UAE's 9 million population, had thus far been mainly linked to employment inside the country, with workers sponsoring families.

Dubai is increasingly facing pressure from other business hubs including Saudi Arabia, which is pressing foreign companies to setup regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Many foreign workers, needed to support demand in Dubai's real estate, services and retail sectors, left last year after firms slashed jobs.

Dubai's realty market has been re-energised by prime property sales in the past few months, with buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite the pandemic.

Meanwhile sales in the UAE retail sector are expected to grow 13% this year, to reach $58 billion by the end of 2021, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday, as the Gulf state banks on a vaccination drive and its hosting of the Dubai Expo world fair which starts in October to boost demand.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aBOE GOVERNOR WANTS UK BILL TO MAKE GOOGLE TACKLE ONLINE SCAMS : Sunday Times
RE
08:15aNew Realtors Pile Into Hot Housing Market. Most Find It Tough Going
DJ
07:57aChina's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says
RE
07:37aChina's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says
RE
07:34aSwiss lawmakers, business leaders demand improved COVID-19 response
RE
07:29aUAE cabinet approves programme to attract remote workers
RE
06:59aWORLD BANK  : Hoping Against Hope
PU
06:37aGermany considers compulsory quarantines for people returning from abroad
RE
06:23aU.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
RE
06:16aPandemic leaves digital laggard Italy scrambling to catch up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
3U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
4NIKKEI : Dollar recovers from post-Fed drop as higher yields support
5SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ