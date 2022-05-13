UAE de facto ruler sees Iran, Islamists as threat to ambitious Gulf safe haven

* De facto ruler poised to take over after brother's death
DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates strongman
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is expected to become
president, led a realignment of the Middle East that created a
new anti-Iran axis with Israel and fought a rising tide of
political Islam in the region.
Working behind the scenes for years as de facto leader,
Sheikh Mohammed, 61, transformed the UAE military into a
high-tech force, which coupled with its oil wealth and business
hub status, extended Emirati influence internationally.
Mohammed began wielding power in a period when his
half-brother President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who died on
Friday, suffered bouts of illness, including a stroke in 2014.
MbZ, as he is known, was driven by a "certain fatalistic
line of thinking" that Gulf Arab rulers could no longer rely on
their main supporter the United States, according to former U.S.
envoy to the UAE Barbara Leaf, especially after Washington
abandoned Egypt's Hosni Mubarak during the 2011 Arab Spring.
From his power base in the capital Abu Dhabi, Sheikh
Mohammed issued a "calm and cold" warning to then-President
Barack Obama not to back uprisings that could spread and
endanger Gulf dynastic rule, according to Obama's memoir, which
described MbZ as the "savviest" Gulf leader.
A U.S. State Department official serving in the Biden
administration, which has had fraught ties with the UAE in
recent months, described him as a strategist who brings
historical perspective to discussions.
"He will talk not only about the present, but go back years,
decades, in some cases, speaking to trends over time," the
official said.
MbZ backed the 2013 military ousting of Egypt's elected
Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Mursi, and championed
Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he rose to power in
a 2017 palace coup, touting him as a man Washington could deal
with and the only one able to open up the kingdom.
Encouraged by warm ties with the then U.S. President Donald
Trump, the two Gulf hawks lobbied for Washington's maximum
pressure campaign on Iran, boycotted neighbouring Qatar for
supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, and launched a costly war to
try to break the grip of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.
The UAE also waded into conflicts from Somalia to Libya and
Sudan before upending decades of Arab consensus by forging ties
with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, in U.S.-brokered deals
known as the Abraham Accords that drew Palestinian ire.
The accords were driven by shared concerns over Iran but
also perceived benefits to the UAE economy and fatigue with a
Palestinian leadership "that doesn't listen", said one diplomat.
TACTICAL THINKER
While diplomats and analysts see the alliance with Riyadh
and Washington as a pillar of UAE strategy, MbZ has not
hesitated to move independently when interests or economic
reasons dictate.
The Ukraine crisis exposed strains with Washington when the
UAE abstained from a U.N. Security Council vote condemning
Russia's invasion. As an OPEC producer, along with oil titan
Riyadh, the UAE also rebuffed Western calls to pump more.
Abu Dhabi has ignored other U.S. concerns by arming and
backing Libya's Khalifa Hafter against the internationally
recognised government and engaging with Syria's Bashar al-Assad.
With Riyadh, the biggest divergence came when the UAE
largely withdrew from Yemen as the unpopular war, in which more
than 100 Emiratis died, got mired in military stalemate.
When Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir reneged on a
promise to abandon Islamist allies, Abu Dhabi orchestrated the
2019 coup against him.
STABILITY FOREMOST
Although he says he was attracted to their Islamist ideology
in his youth, MbZ has framed the Muslim Brotherhood as one of
the gravest threats to stability in the Middle East.
Like Saudi Arabia, the UAE accuses the Brotherhood of
betrayal after it sheltered members persecuted in Egypt in the
1960s, only to see them work for change in their host countries.
"I am an Arab, I am a Muslim, and I pray. And in the 1970s
and early 1980s I was one of them. I believe these guys have an
agenda," MbZ said in a 2007 meeting with U.S. officials,
according to Wikileaks.
Educated in the UAE and the military officer's college at
Sandhurst in Britain, Sheikh Mohammed's mistrust of Islamists
heightened after 2001, when two of his countrymen were among the
19 hijackers in the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
"He looked around and saw that many of the younger
generation in the region were very attracted to Osama bin
Laden's anti-Western mantra," another diplomat said. "As he once
said to me: 'If they can do it to you, they can do it to us.'"
Despite years of enmity, MbZ chose to engage with Iran and
Turkey as COVID-19 and rising economic competition with Saudi
Arabia turned focus to development, pushing the UAE towards
further liberalisation while keeping a lid on political dissent.
Seen as a moderniser at home and a charismatic people's man
by many diplomats, MbZ doggedly promoted the previously
low-profile Abu Dhabi, which holds the UAE's oil wealth, by
spurring development in energy, infrastructure and technology.
As deputy supreme commander of armed forces he is credited
with turning the UAE military into one of the most effective in
the Arab world, according to experts who say he instituted
military service to instil nationalism rather than entitlement
among an affluent population.
"He doesn't beat around the bush ... he wants to know what
isn't working well, not just what's working," said a source with
access to Sheikh Mohammed.
