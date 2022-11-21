Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UAE denies it is engaging in discussion with other OPEC+ members to change their latest agreement - minister

11/21/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 21 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that the Gulf state denied that it is engaging in any discussion with other OPEC+ members to change their latest agreement, adding that it is valid until the end of 2023.

"We remain committed to OPEC+ aim to balance the oil market and will support any decision to achieve that goal," Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said in a Twitter post.

The Wall Street Journal earlier on Monday reported an output increase of 500,000 barrels per day was under discussion for the next meeting of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, on Dec. 4. The report cited unidentified OPEC delegates. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.49% 87.32 Delayed Quote.12.75%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.86% 3.7608 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.32% 79.933 Delayed Quote.6.35%
Latest news "Economy"
03:02pFed's Daly: Lots of options on table for December FOMC rate hike
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.50% to Settle at $6.7760 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pU.S. business equipment borrowings grew 6% in October- ELFA
RE
02:57pDraftKings Says Login Information Of Some Customers Was Compromised On Other Websites
RE
02:57pDraftkings - seen no evidence that co’s systems were breached…
RE
02:57pDraftkings- have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds…
RE
02:57pDraftkings- login information of some customers was compromised…
RE
02:55pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
RE
02:49pChina COVID cases weigh on Wall St; Disney jumps
RE
02:49pFrance shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Conoco, Intel, Next, Salesforce...
3LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: China Covid worry hits stock and oil prices
4Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
5'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs

HOT NEWS