Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE economy minister to visit Britain seeking trade deal

09/19/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the U.A.E. speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' economy minister will lead a high-level delegation to Britain this week, the ministry said on Sunday, as the Gulf state seeks to deepen trade ties.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and the delegation will meet British ministers, officials and representatives from the private sector to discuss recently announced UAE economic policies.

One of those policies includes the UAE seeking to seal what it calls a comprehensive economic agreement covering trade and foreign investment with Britain and seven other countries.

The delegation would also discuss ways to develop economic ties and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, healthcare and energy, among other sectors, the ministry said.

The UAE last week announced it had expanded an investment partnership with the British government, committing 10 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) to invest in the UK over five years.

The UAE delegation will also include local government, investment company and private sector representatives, the ministry said.

Britain is the UAE's third largest non-oil trade partner in Europe, with trade between the two countries worth almost $8.1 billion in 2020, it said.

($1 = 0.7279 pounds)

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.32% 4.3065 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 75.3 Delayed Quote.46.23%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.92% 71.894 Delayed Quote.50.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pUK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister
RE
12:30pUK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister
RE
12:28pSenior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill
RE
12:15pUAE economy minister to visit Britain seeking trade deal
RE
12:08pPlans in place to protect consumers from soaring gas prices - UK business minister
RE
11:50aCzech central bank hits back at finance minister's rate rise warning
RE
11:40aBOX OFFICE : 'Shang-Chi' Set to Lead for Third Weekend as 'Free Guy' Climbs Up to No. 2
RE
11:23aNigeria to incorporate state-oil firm NNPC, board appointed
RE
10:35aNigeria to incorporate NNPC, appoints board -President says
RE
10:35aNigeria's president directs nnpc to be incorporated, appoints board -statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
2Aldar Properties : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more banker..
3Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit
4China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs -..
5European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean

HOT NEWS