UAE establishes $817 mln fund to support space sector

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on
Sunday launched a 3 billion UAE dirham ($816.84 million) fund to
support its space programme and a new initiative to develop
radar satellites, the Gulf country's president Sheikh Mohammed
bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter.
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed, meanwhile, said the
fund aims to supporting the establishment of national companies
in the space sector and boost national strategic and research
projects.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Moataz Mohammed
Writing by Yasmin Hussein
Editing by David Goodman)