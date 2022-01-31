UAE foils missile attack as Israeli president visits

In the third such attack on the U.S.-allied Gulf state in the last two weeks, the Houthis' military spokesman said they fired Zulfiqar missiles at Abu Dhabi and drones at Dubai.

He reiterated a warning to residents and firms to "stay away from vital headquarters and facilities" in the UAE, which prides itself as a safe business haven and global tourism destination.

The United States condemned the assault - which followed a Jan. 17 strike on a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi that killed three people - in an escalation of the Yemen war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, which includes the UAE.

A senior Emirati official described the attacks as "useless" provocations that would be dealt with to safeguard national security and sovereignty. "Those who test the UAE are mistaken," the official, Anwar Gargash, said in a Twitter post.

The UAE defence ministry said the missile was intercepted 20 minutes past midnight and that its debris fell on an uninhabited area. It did not say whether it was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

It came as Israel's president was visiting Abu Dhabi where he discussed security and bilateral relations with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"While Israel's president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet.

Herzog, pressing on with his visit, was at the Expo 2020 world fair in Dubai on Monday.

He voiced hope in a speech that more countries would normalise relations with Israel as the UAE did when it, along with Bahrain, forged ties in 2020 under U.S.-brokered pacts dubbed the "Abraham Accords".

REGIONAL SECURITY

The accords have built a new security and defence cooperation axis between Israel and Sunni Muslim Gulf states based mainly on shared concerns over Shi'ite Iran, including its network of proxies and its ballistic missile programme.

The Saudi-led coalition accuses Iran of supplying arms to the Houthis, a charge both the group and Tehran deny. The Yemen conflict is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Israel last year joined a naval drill https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-bahrain-israel-us-forces-conduct-red-sea-military-exercise-2021-11-11 with UAE, Bahraini and U.S. forces. Emirati and Israeli state-owned weapons makers have signed deals https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-israel-jointly-design-unmanned-military-commercial-vessels-2021-11-18 to jointly develop an advanced drone defence system and unmanned military vessels.

The Houthis have repeatedly carried out missile and drone launches on Saudi Arabia in the nearly seven-year war before expanding strikes on the UAE this month.

The UAE had largely ended its military presence in 2019 but holds sway through Yemeni forces it arms and trains, and which recently joined battles against the Houthis in key energy-producing regions.

The coalition has recently also carried out deadly air strikes on Houthi-held areas in the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

By Mahmoud Mourad and Alexander Cornwell