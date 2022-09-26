Advanced search
UAE healthcare firm Burjeel Holdings plans listing on Oct 10

09/26/2022 | 12:19am EDT
DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings plans to sell an 11% stake in an initial public offering that will list its shares on the emirate's exchange, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Burjeel said it plans to offer about 200.4 million new shares, while the selling shareholder, VPS Healthcare Holdings PVT. LTD, plans to sell about 350.3 million existing shares.

The offering begins on Sept. 30, and closes on Oct. 4, it said, with a listing planned for Oct. 10.

The company has a network of 39 hospitals and clinics across the Middle East and India. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS