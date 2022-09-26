UAE healthcare firm Burjeel Holdings plans listing on Oct 10

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based hospital
operator Burjeel Holdings plans to sell an 11% stake in an
initial public offering that will list its shares on the
emirate's exchange, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Burjeel said it plans to offer about 200.4 million new
shares, while the selling shareholder, VPS Healthcare Holdings
PVT. LTD, plans to sell about 350.3 million existing shares.
The offering begins on Sept. 30, and closes on Oct. 4, it
said, with a listing planned for Oct. 10.
The company has a network of 39 hospitals and clinics across
the Middle East and India.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)