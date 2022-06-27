Log in
UAE minister pledges commitment to oil production ceiling through end of pact

06/27/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
June 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' oil production is near to maximum capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline, which is 3.168 million barrels per day, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told state news agency WAM on Monday.

"In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3.168 mbopd) which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement," he said. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS