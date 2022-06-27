UAE minister pledges commitment to oil production ceiling through end of pact

June 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' oil production
is near to maximum capacity based on its current OPEC+
production baseline, which is 3.168 million barrels per day,
Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told state news agency WAM on
Monday.
"In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify
that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production
capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3.168
mbopd) which UAE is committed by until the end of the
agreement," he said.
