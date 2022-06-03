Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE non-oil private sector grows strongly despite inflationary pressure - PMI

06/03/2022 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk on the Pedestrian Bridge at the Bluewaters Island in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector strengthened in May to a five-month high as demand remained strong despite inflationary pressures, a survey showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.6 in May from 54.6 in April, rising further above the series average since 2009 of 54.1.

The output sub-index also reached its highest since December, rising to 62.5 in May from 61.5 in April, above the series average of 57.5.

David Owen, economist at survey compiler S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the readings indicated the economy "continues to recover strongly from the pandemic.

"Despite the end of the Expo 2020, firms continued to cite rising order book volumes and increased tourism, although this was partly helped by a renewed decline in average prices charged," he said, referring to the world fair hosted by Dubai for six months through the end of March.

Like much of the world, inflation was the main headwind for the UAE's non-oil sector.

"Input costs rose at the quickest rate since November 2018, as companies widely noted higher fuel prices as well as increased costs for a wide range of materials such as aluminium, steel, wood and chemicals," Owen said.

"For now, PMI data suggest that companies are choosing to absorb extra costs rather than pass them onto customers, but this is unlikely to continue indefinitely."

The employment sub-index rose back into growth territory at 50.7 in May from 49.9 in April, which was the first time it slipped below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction since May 2021, albeit marginally.

While still marginal, it was the fastest rate of job creation since October. Firms said increased new orders and delays in replacing departing staff led to hiring.

Expectations from future output improved in May from the prior month, with about 15% of survey respondents providing positive forecasts. While similar to recent months, the sub-index was subdued by historical standards, the PMI report said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aStocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues
RE
01:07aIndia May services growth at 11-year high, input inflation at record
RE
12:41aOil prices sit tight as OPEC+ plan disappoints
RE
12:39aAustralian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive
RE
12:39aPapua New Guinea leader warns Opposition not to 'play politics' with China visit
RE
12:32aWorld Bank to spend $130 million on infrastructure in Solomon Islands
RE
12:29aU.S. national spelling bee champ is Harini Logan of Texas in historic win
RE
12:28aIndian shares touch four-week high, set for third weekly gain
RE
12:22aUAE non-oil private sector grows strongly despite inflationary pressure - PMI
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stone accelerates growth, recovering profitability, and reports record ..
2Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
3Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
4Stocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues
5RedFlow : Application for quotation of securities - RFX

HOT NEWS