Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE plans to scrap import monopolies of some big merchant families - FT

12/26/2021 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view of JBR from the Bluewaters Island in Dubai

(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates government has told some of its biggest business families that it plans to remove their monopolies on the sale of imported goods, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The Gulf state has proposed legislation that would end the automatic renewal of existing commercial agency agreements, according to the report, giving foreign firms the opportunity to distribute their own goods or change their local agents.

"It no longer makes sense for individual families to have such power and preferential access to easy wealth," the report quoted an Emirati official as saying. "We have to modernise our economy."

The proposed law must be approved by the Emirati leadership and the timing for that remains uncertain, the report added.

The UAE government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Over the past year the UAE, a growing economic rival of Saudi Arabia, has taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investors and talent.

Earlier this year, UAE said foreigners opening a company will no longer need an Emirati shareholder or agent, after it made changes to UAE company law.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.03% 4.1573 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pBritish man arrested at Windsor Castle detained under Mental Health Act
RE
12:55pFactbox-Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu
RE
12:55pOmicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights over Christmas weekend
RE
12:38p'SPIDER-MAN : No Way Home' Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally
RE
12:02pEvergrande reports progress in home deliveries
RE
11:54aU.S. holiday retail sales rise 8.5% as online shopping booms -Mastercard
RE
11:53aMoscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan. 12 - TASS
RE
11:39aUAE plans to scrap import monopolies of some big merchant families - FT
RE
11:38aBodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
RE
11:34aNobel Prize-winning anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
2China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
3China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen
4World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time
5Suicide bomber kills at least five at east Congo restaurant

HOT NEWS