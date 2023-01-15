Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UAE pledges to invest $30 billion in South Korea -Yoon's office

01/15/2023 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, receives President of South Korea at Qasr Al Watan

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to invest $30 billion in South Korea's industries, South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday, as the two countries seek to expand economic cooperation.

The investment decision was announced as South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol met his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi during a four-day state visit, Yoon's office said.

"We have decided a $30 billion investment based on the trust on South Korea which keeps promises under any circumstances," Yoon's office quoted the UAE president as saying.

Details of the investment plan were not immediately known but Yoon's press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, said in a statement the investment will be directed at nuclear power, defence, hydrogen and solar energy industries, among others.

Seoul's finance ministry said the $30 billion investment would be led by sovereign wealth funds, including Mubadala Investment Company.

At their summit, the two countries also signed 13 memorandums of understanding, including an agreement between the state-run Korea Development Bank and the Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala to cooperate for investment in South Korean companies.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.25% 3.9776 Delayed Quote.1.46%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.02%
Latest news "Economy"
10:04aIs Canadian inflation on a sustainable path to 2%? Essentials offer clues
RE
10:03aPeru's gdp +1.68% in november vs a year earlier - statistics ins…
RE
09:40aSantos to be removed from U.S. Congress if he broke campaign finance laws, Comer says
RE
09:32aHouse Oversight Committee urges spending cuts to avoid U.S. debt default
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. investors hunt for gains in foreign stocks
RE
08:53aTens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
RE
08:48aOne year after volcanic blast, many of Tonga's reefs lay silent
RE
08:44aCatholic priest burned to death, another shot in north Nigeria
RE
08:31aRomanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
RE
08:27aPalestinian motorist shot dead by Israeli troops in checkpoint scuffle
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
2Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023 - Betterhomes
3Eni announces new gas discovery offshore Egypt
4Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044
5Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartment building rises to 14..

HOT NEWS