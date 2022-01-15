Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport

01/15/2022 | 07:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Emirates planes are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' civil aviation regulator has opened an investigation into an aborted take-off by an Emirates airline passenger jet this month at Dubai airport, the carrier said on Saturday.

It is the second inquiry launched into the airline in less than a month, after another passenger jet in December did not immediately increase its ascent after take-off. The flight landed safely.

An Emirates spokesperson said that safety is its top priority and there was no aircraft damage or any injuries as a result of the aborted take off from Dubai on Jan. 9.

The jet, carrying passengers to Hyderabad in India, was instructed to "reject take-off on departure", which the spokesperson said was "completed successfully."

The General Civil Aviation Authority's Air Accident Investigation Sector is investigating the incident, the spokesperson said. The airline is reviewing it too.

FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website, has reported the Boeing 777 jet started its take-off while another 777 was crossing the runway. The take-off was aborted after the wide-body jet reached 100 knots, it said.

The regulator is already investigating what Emirates has publicly described as a "technical incident" that took place on a Dec. 20 passenger flight from Dubai to Washington DC.

Industry blog The Air Current, citing FlightRafar24, has reported the passenger jet did not immediately climb after it took off from Dubai, flying unusually low over a neighbourhood.

The flight landed safely in the United States.

The GCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incidents.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.34% 4.1922 Delayed Quote.0.76%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. -1.51% 4560 End-of-day quote.-2.36%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.92% 225.96 Delayed Quote.11.22%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50aTurkish finance minister says inflation will come down to single digits by mid-2023
RE
07:25aUAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
RE
07:15aChina reports fewer coronavirus cases but Omicron spread unclear
RE
07:14aChina reports fewer coronavirus cases but Omicron spread unclear
RE
06:43aLittle sympathy for Djokovic among Australians
RE
06:39aTsunami observed in American Samoa
RE
06:30aDirecTV to drop far-right channel OAN from its service
RE
06:05aYamal gas pipeline continues flowing eastwards from Germany to Poland
RE
06:05aMINISTRY OF HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND PUBLIC : A total of 10 bids with capacity ~ 130 Gwh received under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage
PU
06:05aChina's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50 bln-pound deal
3Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
4U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'
5Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices

HOT NEWS