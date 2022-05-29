Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE's ADQ to allocate $10 billion in investments in partnership with Egypt, Jordan - WAM

05/29/2022 | 03:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate an investment fund of $10 billion towards projects arising from a partnership with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jaber.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51aUAE's ADQ to allocate $10 billion in investments in partnership with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
03:23aQatar central bank governor expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022
RE
03:16aShanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official
RE
03:10a'Message to the world' - Lithuanians fundraise to buy drone for Ukraine
RE
02:50aMonsoon rains lash India's Kerala coast, two days ahead of usual
RE
02:28aQatar central bank governor expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022
RE
02:23aAustralia PM says Pacific leaders 'positive' on his new push
RE
02:21aAustralia PM says Pacific leaders 'positive' on his new push
RE
02:17aUkraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms
RE
02:15aUkraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Challenger Energy : Eytan Uliel of Challenger Energy explains the plans..
3Saudi British Bank : SABB 1Q22 Results webcast transcript
4Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
5Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces an Extension of the Tender Off..

HOT NEWS