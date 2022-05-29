UAE's ADQ to allocate $10 billion in investments in partnership with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
05/29/2022 | 03:51am EDT
(Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate an investment fund of $10 billion towards projects arising from a partnership with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jaber.
