UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium swings to profit in first half

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium, one of
the world's largest aluminium producers, returned to profit in
the first half of 2021 on the back of higher prices for its
metal, as global economies began to recover from the coronavirus
crisis.
The company, which is preparing for a potential initial
public offering, reported a profit of 1.74 billion dirhams
($473.75 million). EGA reported a loss of 208 million dirhams in
the year earlier period.
Revenues for the six months ended June 30 stood at 10.8
billion dirhams, compared with 9 billion last year.
The benchmark price for aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange averaged $2,245 per tonne in the first half of the
year, compared with $1,592 per tonne in the same period, a year
earlier.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
