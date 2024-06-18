
By Jeslyn Lerh
       SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the United Arab
Emirates' Fujairah fell to a six-month low in May, latest data showed, as
tighter inventories capped uptake while lower prices at neighboring port
Khor Fakkan also drew some demand away, trade sources said. 
    May bunker volumes at the world's third largest bunkering port,
excluding lubricants, totalled 615,462 cubic meters (about 610,000 metric
tons), hitting the lowest since November, based on Fujairah Oil Industry
Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
    Sales for May dipped 3.7% from April and were down 0.8% from the same
month last year, posting its first year-on-year decline and snapping four
straight months of annual increases.
    Onshore inventories of heavy distillates and residues were lower in May
as more fuel oil supplies were diverted to cater to power generation demand
for summer.  
    Meanwhile, lower bunker prices at regional Khor Fakkan port also drew
some demand away from Fujairah, some sources said, with prices cheaper by
about $5 per metric ton in some cases. 
    Low-sulfur bunker sales of residual fuels and marine gasoils totalled
451,569 cubic meters at Fujairah in May, down 3.3% from April. 
    Meanwhile, high-sulfur bunker sales dipped 4.6% from April to 163,893
cubic meters in May.
    The market share of low-sulfur bunkers was stable from last month at
73% while high-sulfur bunkers was at 27%.
    Bunker sales at Fujairah reached their highest in more than a year in
March this year, after Red Sea events disrupted shipping routes and buoyed
refueling demand globally.
    

    Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic meters, excluding lubricants:  
 Month      Total Sales   M-o-M   Y-o-Y
 Jan-24          674,632   2.40%   6.60%
 Feb-24          633,436  -6.10%  10.70%
 Mar-24          700,918  10.70%  25.20%
 Apr-24          638,960  -8.80%   7.10%
 May-24 *        615,462  -3.70%  -0.80%
 
    Monthly bunker sales by grade, in cubic meters:
 Month     180cst LSFO  380cst LSFO  380cst HSFO  MGO     LSMGO   Lubricants
 Jan-24            341      436,604      207,124     122  30,441       4,372
 Feb-24          1,000      407,799      192,753     210  31,674       4,420
 Mar-24            924      463,245      198,273     321  38,155       5,171
 Apr-24            742      434,918      171,841     634  30,825       3,734
 May-24 *          464      422,659      163,893      61  28,385       4,592
 
    Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global
Commodity Insights

    (1 cubic meter = 6.29 barrels)
    (1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)
    

 (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)