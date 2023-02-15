UAE's Jaber says keeping 1.5 Celsius goal 'alive' is top priority for COP28

*
Let's fight climate change not go after each other, Jaber
says
*
Capital and political will are key to tackling challenges
-Jaber
*
Hydrocarbon firms should be part of solution not problem
-Jaber
DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates
climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate
summit said on Wednesday his main priority would be to keep
alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius
as the world falls behind on the target.
Sultan al-Jaber brushed off criticism over his designation
as COP28 president given his role as head of the UAE's state oil
giant, telling Reuters in his first public remarks on the matter
that tackling climate change required a united effort.
The UAE, a major OPEC oil exporter, is hosting the climate
summit this year, the second Arab state to do so after Egypt in
2022. Jaber's appointment fuelled activist concern that big
industry was hijacking the world's response to the global
warming crisis.
"I have no intention whatsoever of deviating from the 1.5
goal," Jaber said in his first interview since being assigned
the role. "Keeping 1.5 alive is a top priority and it will cut
across everything I do."
Scheduled to take place in Dubai between Nov. 30 and Dec.
12, the conference will be the first global assessment of
progress since the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 to limit
global warming.
As COP28 president, Jaber will help shape the conference
agenda and intergovernmental negotiations.
He said he would focus on building consensus and was ready
to listen to all parties that wanted to engage positively.
"We have a major challenge ahead of us," Jaber said.
"How about for once we capitalise on everybody's
capabilities and strengths and fight climate change rather than
going after each other," he said when asked about the criticism.
With a decade of climate diplomacy experience, Jaber isn't
short of green credentials.
His first chief executive role was at Masdar, the Abu Dhabi
green energy vehicle that he founded in 2006 and is now among
the largest investors globally in clean energy.
Jaber told Reuters it was that experience that led the UAE's
leadership to assign him to head Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) with a mandate to "transform, decarbonise and
future-proof" the energy firm.
BALANCING PASSION WITH REALISM
The Paris Agreement commits countries to limit the global
average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above
pre-industrial levels and to aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius, a
level which if crossed could unleash far more severe climate
change effects, scientists say.
Jaber said a major "course correction" was needed to stick
to the target. "We need to be honest with ourselves, we know the
whole world is way off track."
An approach that leaves no one behind, including oil and gas
companies, was necessary so they can be part of the solution
rather than being categorised as part of the problem, Jaber
said.
While voicing appreciation for climate activists' passion
and the need for their voices to be heard, Jaber added: "You
have to balance passion with being realistic, this is what we
need to focus on".
On the need to mobilise more capital, he pointed to the
reform of international financial institutions and engagement
with the private sector.
"The private sector will be interested in exploring
opportunities especially in the vulnerable communities if
concessional instruments are out there supported by
international financial institutions to help lower the risks,"
Jaber said.
He also sees the Just Energy Transition Partnership(JETP)
model that was approved for South Africa at COP26 and Indonesia
at COP27 as a successful way to drive progress in transitional
economies that should be expanded.
"The key to their success so far has been the public private
parternship approach that blends concessional and private
finance to lower investment barriers and risks."
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Ghaida Ghantous and
Kirsten Donovan)