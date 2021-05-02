Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE's flydubai reports $194 million loss for 2020

05/02/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai swung to a loss of 712.6 million dirhams ($194 million) last year, hit by a plunge in passenger traffic as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Sunday.

The loss compared with a 198.2 million dirham profit in 2019, when the airline reached a compensation deal with Boeing.

Revenue contracted 53.7% to 2.8 billion dirhams.

Flydubai said the pandemic had impacted the airline more than any other crisis, with passenger traffic falling 67% to 3.2 million in 2020 while the number of flights it operated fell 63% to 27,450.

Flydubai, which lacks a domestic market to cushion against international closures imposed because of the pandemic, said 1,092 employees had taken unpaid leave or were on voluntary leave - about 29% of its current workforce of 3,796 staff.

It said 126 employees had left the company.

The airline's operations were significantly reduced last year for several weeks when the UAE closed its borders to international arrivals in March. After initially reopening for foreign residents, Dubai once again allowed foreign visitors to enter from July.

Flydubai's fleet shrank by eight jets to 51 Boeing 737's, it said.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29aU.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden plan - interview
RE
09:00aBlow-out U.S. earnings suggest market has room to run
RE
08:15aTruckers Expect U.S. Transport Capacity Crunch to Persist
DJ
07:53aIraqi oil minister says Karbala refinery to start in Sept 2022 -news agency
RE
07:53aAFRICAN UNION  : 5th High Level Tax Policy Dialogue
PU
07:34aUAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis - preliminary data
RE
07:33aUAE's flydubai reports $194 million loss for 2020
RE
07:15aFor China's Small Businesses, Life Is Still Far From Normal
DJ
07:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Global investors flock to China amid improved business environment
PU
06:57aG7 to look at rapid response mechanism against Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire
2Berkshire shareholders reject climate change, diversity proposals that Buffett opposed
3Berkshire defends $8 billion Texas power proposal to combat blackouts
4Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa offers more than 100 holiday destinations this summer

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ