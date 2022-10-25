UAE's total state revenue rose 26% last year, spending up 1%

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' state
revenues totalled 463.9 billion dirhams ($126.3 billion) in
2021, up 26% from 2020, state news agency WAM reported on
Tuesday, citing the finance ministry.
State expenditure totalled 402.4 billion dirhams in the same
period, up 1% on 2020, WAM said.
The figures pointed to an overall surplus of 61.5 billion
dirhams last year.
WAM said "social contributions" rose by 5% to 13.5 billion
dirhams in 2021.
Current expenses rose 8% to 382.4 billion last year. That
includes workers' compensation, use of goods and services,
consumption of fixed capital, interest paid, subsidies, grants,
social benefits and other transfers.
The UAE's federal government said in June it aimed to boost
this year's federal budget by 1.23 billion dirhams, which would
increase the budget announced in October to just over 60 billion
dirhams.
In addition to the federal budget, which is a fraction of
consolidated state spending but often an indication of official
plans for the economy, individual emirates such as capital Abu
Dhabi and business hub Dubai also have their own budgets.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
