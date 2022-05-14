UAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' de facto
leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was elected president
of the Gulf Arab state by a federal supreme council on Saturday,
solidifying his rule over the OPEC oil producer and key regional
player.
The council, which groups the rulers of the seven emirates
of the UAE federation, elected Sheikh Mohammed, known as MbZ, a
day after the death of his half-brother, President Sheikh
Khalifa bin Zayed, who was also ruler of Abu Dhabi.
"We congratulate him and pledge allegiance to him as do our
people...and the entire country will follow his leadership to
glory," Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who
is also UAE vice-president and premier, said in a Twitter post.
MbZ, 61, had already been wielding power for years in a
period when Sheikh Khalifa suffered bouts of illness, including
a stroke in 2014.
He becomes president at a time when the UAE's long-standing
ties with the United States have been visibly strained over
perceived U.S. disengagement from its Gulf allies' security
concerns.
MbZ led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new
anti-Iran axis with Israel. He also bolstered the military might
of the UAE which, coupled with its oil wealth and business hub
status, extended Emirati influence in the region and beyond.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray in Cairo; Writing by Ghaida
Ghantous; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Christina Fincher)