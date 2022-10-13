Advanced search
UAE supermarket chain Lulu hires Moelis for IPO -sources

10/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-headquartered supermarket chain Lulu Group International is planning an initial public offering and has hired investment bank Moelis & Co to advise it, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Lulu, one of the largest supermarket chains in the Gulf region founded by Indian-born businessman Yusuff Ali, operates 239 stores in 23 countries and employs more than 60,000 people, according to its website.

A boom in Gulf stock market listings is bucking the global trend, as the region reaps the benefits of high oil prices and investor inflows.

The supermarket chain plans to list next year, the sources said, after grocery businesses emerged unscathed from the pandemic.

Lulu did not respond to a Reuters request for comment and Moelis declined to comment. LuLu Group's director of marketing and communications, V Nandakumar, later confirmed to an Abu Dhabi newspaper the company was planning an IPO next year.

"The market sentiment right now is strong and we are confident about the IPO next year," he said, according to The National.

He confirmed Moelis was advising the company, according to the Abu Dhabi-owned newspaper, but gave no further details.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said two years ago that it was investing up to $1 billion in Lulu to help it expand in Egypt, with sources later saying it had bought a 20% stake, implying an overall valuation for the company of $5 billion.

ADQ CEO Mohamed Hassan al-Suwaidi said at the time the deal reflected the fund's wider commitment to investing in Egypt. ADQ set up a $20 billion joint investment platform with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt in late 2019 and has invested heavily in the most populous Arab country.

Before the ADQ deal was announced, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund, was in early discussions to buy a stake in Lulu. A deal never materialised.

It was not immediately clear how much of the company Lulu planned to float. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
