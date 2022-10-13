UAE supermarket chain Lulu hires Moelis for IPO -sources

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-headquartered
supermarket chain Lulu Group International is planning an
initial public offering and has hired investment bank Moelis &
Co to advise it, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Lulu, one of the largest supermarket chains in the Gulf
region founded by Indian-born businessman Yusuff Ali, operates
239 stores in 23 countries and employs more than 60,000 people,
according to its website.
A boom in Gulf stock market listings is bucking the global
trend, as the region reaps the benefits of high oil prices and
investor inflows.
The supermarket chain plans to list next year, the sources
said, after grocery businesses emerged unscathed from the
pandemic.
Lulu did not respond to a Reuters request for comment and
Moelis declined to comment. LuLu Group's director of marketing
and communications, V Nandakumar, later confirmed to an Abu
Dhabi newspaper the company was planning an IPO next year.
"The market sentiment right now is strong and we are
confident about the IPO next year," he said, according to The
National.
He confirmed Moelis was advising the company, according
to the Abu Dhabi-owned newspaper, but gave no further details.
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said two years ago that
it was investing up to $1 billion in Lulu to help it expand in
Egypt, with sources later saying it had bought a 20% stake,
implying an overall valuation for the company of $5 billion.
ADQ CEO Mohamed Hassan al-Suwaidi said at the time the deal
reflected the fund's wider commitment to investing in Egypt. ADQ
set up a $20 billion joint investment platform with the
Sovereign Fund of Egypt in late 2019 and has invested heavily in
the most populous Arab country.
Before the ADQ deal was announced, Reuters reported that
Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund, was
in early discussions to buy a stake in Lulu. A deal never
materialised.
It was not immediately clear how much of the company Lulu
planned to float.
(Editing by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Diane Craft)