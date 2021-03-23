Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
UAE to invest $10 billion with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund

03/23/2021 | 02:57am EDT
DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will invest $10 billion with Indonesia's state fund, the Indonesia Investment Authority, to be spent on projects inside the Southeast Asian country, the UAE state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The investment will be used for infrastructure projects, including roads and ports, and also tourism, agriculture and other "strategic sectors", WAM reported.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
