Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UAE to loan $1 billion, roll over another $2 billion to Pakistan

01/12/2023 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to lend $1 billion to Pakistan and roll over an existing $2 billion loan already in central bank reserves of the South Asian nation, Pakistan's information minister said.

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the UAE earlier Thursday on a two day visit.

Sharif met the UAE's president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan before the announcement came, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

Sharif is also scheduled to meet other UAE officials and business leaders to seek business and economic opportunities.

As a ninth IMF review to clear the release of the next $1.1 billion tranche of funds to Pakistan has been pending since September, the external financing is critical for the country's broken economy.

Pakistan faces a severe economic crisis with its central bank foreign reserves falling to a critical level of below $5 billion, which is barely enough for three months of imports.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.10% 3.9501 Delayed Quote.0.32%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.01%
Latest news "Economy"
05:52aUAE to loan $1 billion, roll over another $2 billion to Pakistan
RE
05:46aTight supply to support oil prices in H2, Morgan Stanley says
RE
05:42aHungary denounces EU decision to cut off funds to universities
RE
05:30aIran's IRNA says British-Iranian Akbari had role in death of nuclear scientist
RE
05:21aCrypto exchange Binance registers in Sweden
RE
05:17aIndia's Infosys Q3 profit beats estimates
RE
05:15aDaimler Truck overcomes supply chain shortages with 14.2% sales increase in 2022
RE
05:14aGermany should diversify its trade partners, economic adviser says
RE
05:11aIndia's coal imports directive to power plants a precautionary step - official
RE
05:09aRussian car sales down 58.8% in 2022 as sanctions hit industry hard
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
2Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
3Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
4Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference..
5/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc./

HOT NEWS