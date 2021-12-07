Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets

12/07/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will shift to a working week of four and half days with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of next year to better align its economy with global markets.

The oil-producing Gulf state, whis is also a regional commercial, trade and tourism hub, currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend. From Jan. 1, however, the weekend will start on Friday afternoon, including for schools, a government circular said.

Over the past year the UAE has taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The working week for government entities would start on Monday and end on Friday at 12 noon before Muslim prayers, which the government said would be unified on Friday across the UAE, adding that this would improve the work-life balance for employees.

The government said the move would "ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies".

Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital, said the financial sector would benefit from being able to make simultaneous payment settlements with developed markets and the tourism industry would also be a beneficiary.

"It could be a good experiment for other countries in the region," he said.

Friday is a weekly holiday in many predominantly Muslim countries. The government circular noted that several, such as Indonesia and Morocco, have Saturday-Sunday weekends.

Monica Malik, an economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said she expects many private sector companies in the UAE to follow the Saturday-Sunday weekend, describing the move as a "very meaningful development" alongside other recent reforms.

The UAE has liberalised laws regarding cohabitation before marriage, alcohol and personal status laws in addition to the introduction of longer-term visas to lure businesses and talent.

(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar and Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alex Richardson, Edmund Blair and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aBiopharma company Alvotech to go public in $2.25 bln SPAC deal
RE
06:22aMINISTRY OF ECONOMY OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : The draft of Belarusian-Turkish Agreement on free trade in services to be discussed
PU
06:15aLondon Shares Rise as Omicron Jitters Fade
DJ
06:12aUAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets
RE
06:06aBiopharma company Alvotech to go public in $2.25 bln SPAC deal
RE
06:02aProposed India bill banning crypto payments could mean jail for violations -document
RE
05:52aEVERGRANDE MISSES OVERSEAS DEBT DEADLINE : sources
RE
05:42aAsset manager Premier Miton sees strong inflows, hikes dividend
RE
05:40aOil climbs more than 2% on easing Omicron fears, Iran delay
RE
05:37aIndian shares end higher on bank, metals boost as Omicron jitters wane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Bulls back in charge as Omicron worries wane
3Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
4Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS