UAW REJECTS FORD SUGGESTION IT IS HOLDING CONTRACT HOSTAGE, SAYS IT THERE ARE SERIOUS DISAGREEMENTS REMAINING ON CORE ISSUES -- OFFICIAL
Bets on Texas Pacific, St Joe powered best US equity funds in third quarter
Chicago wheat hits 3-year low, soy and corn drop after US grain data
Factbox-U.S. economic data set to be affected by a gov't shutdown
US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for third quarter in a row -Baker Hughes
Automakers warn Biden vehicle rules not feasible, could cost $14 billion in fines
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, American Express, Domino's, Nike, Paypal...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Novo Nordisk India head eyes 2026 Wegovy launch, warns against copycats
FlatexDEGIRO AG: CET1 ratio to increase to over 27 % following BaFin's approval to re-apply credit risk mitigation techniques for DEGIRO margin loans
Flatexdegiro has capital left after agreement with Bafin on credit risks