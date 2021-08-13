UAW members set to vote by Nov. 12 on election rules --monitor

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers members
are set to vote by Nov. 12 in a secret-ballot referendum to
determine whether to change the union's election method from the
current delegate system to a direct election model.
The referendum at the 400,000-member union is required as
part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement announced in
December into corruption allegations, which includes the
oversight of an independent monitor. Neil Barofsky, the UAW
monitor, disclosed the planned schedule Friday in a website
posting, but said it could change.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)