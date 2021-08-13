UAW members set to vote by Nov. 12 on election rules -monitor

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers members
are set to vote by Nov. 12 in a secret-ballot referendum to
determine whether to change the union's election method from the
current delegate system to a direct election model.
The referendum at the 400,000-member union is required as
part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement announced in
December into corruption allegations, which includes the
oversight of an independent monitor.
Neil Barofsky, a former federal prosecutor who was named an
independent monitor to oversee the union for up to six years,
disclosed the planned schedule Friday in a website posting, but
said it could change.
The UAW did not immediately comment.
To date, 17 people have been convicted in a wide-ranging
five-year probe conducted by federal prosecutors in Detroit,
including two former UAW presidents, who have both been
sentenced to prison terms.
"The UAW failed to address the fraud, corruption, and
illegality problem within its own ranks and necessitates
injunctive relief to protect the honest membership of the
organization," the Justice Department said in December.
Under a government consent decree, the UAW agreed to
oversight by a monitor who has power to investigate, audit and
review all aspects of the union other than collective bargaining
agreements. Barofsky has the "duty to remove fraud, corruption,
illegal behavior, dishonesty, and unethical practices from the
UAW," the monitor site says.
Barofsky's office said the UAW and U.S. Department of
Labor’s Office of Labor-Management Standards "have reached an
impasse on the issue of the use of union resources to advocate
on the referendum."
Barofsky issued interim referendum rules "while the UAW
seeks to work with the Department of Justice to amend the
Consent Decree to potentially allow limited and monitored use of
union resources."
If successful, the UAW and Justice Department "will likely
also request an extension of the voting deadline by several
weeks," the monitor's office added.
The UAW represents workers at Detroit's Big Three automakers
and in other fields. At its peak in 1979, the union had a
membership of some 1.5 million.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and
David Gregorio)