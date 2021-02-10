UAW president holds White House talks on vehicle emissions

(Adds UAW president comments, byline and dateline)
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers
(UAW) President Rory Gamble held a virtual meeting last week
with a top White House environmental official as the
administration of U.S. President Joe Biden moves to reverse the
rollback in vehicle emissions rules adopted under his
predecessor.
A spokesman for the Detroit-based union confirmed on Tuesday
Gamble met with White House domestic climate change adviser Gina
McCarthy and other members of the Biden administration.
"It was a very open and positive dialog," Gamble said in a
statement, praising the Biden administration's "commitment to
regular dialog with the UAW."
The Biden administration has started discussions with the
automobile sector about reducing greenhouse gas emissions,
McCarthy told Reuters last week.
McCarthy also spoke recently to General Motors Chief
Executive Mary Barra about the Detroit automaker's aspiration to
halt sales of all gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035, the
automaker confirmed.
The White House is preparing to begin talks with automakers
about revising vehicle emission standards.
Gamble, speaking at a Detroit Automotive Press Association
event on Wednesday, said the union has spoken with the Biden
administration about electric and self-driving vehicles, the
development of battery cell technology and U.S. manufacturing
jobs more broadly.
"It is truly refreshing to have the opportunity to pick up
the phone and get a call into the president or his team," he
told reporters.
The UAW has also joined forces with automakers, dealers and
suppliers to urge the White House to take "urgent action" over a
growing production crisis sparked by a global semiconductor chip
shortage.
In a previously unreported Jan. 19 letter to Biden adviser
Brian Deese, the UAW and the heads of associations representing
automakers, auto dealers and parts manufacturers asked the
incoming administration to consider "urging major silicon wafer
foundries to ramp-up production of automotive grade wafers by
either expanding production capacity or by a short-term
rebalancing of a modest portion of current wafer supply."
The letter, seen by Reuters, added the shortage would result
"in production loss of hundreds of thousands of vehicles, if not
more, in the first quarter alone. These losses, combined with a
larger expected economic impact in Q2 and Q3, require urgent
action."
GM said on Tuesday it was extending production cuts at three
North American plants until at least mid-March, and on Wednesday
warned the shortage could hurt earnings by as much as $2
billion.
Gamble said the shortage underscores the need to curtail
outsourcing of U.S. manufacturing jobs to other countries,
pointing out the vast majority of chips used in the auto sector
are made overseas.
The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as auto
manufacturers, which shut plants for two months during the
COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete with consumer electronics
manufacturers for chip supplies.
The chip shortage has affected many automakers, including
Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis,
Ford Motor Co, Renault, Subaru, Nissan
, Honda and Mazda.
