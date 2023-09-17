STORY: The United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers entered the start of its first calendar week with no immediate resolution in sight.

Union negotiators and representatives for General Motors met Sunday; Ford and Chrysler owner Stellantis were set to resume talks with the UAW on Monday.

About 12,700 UAW workers remain on strike in what is the most ambitious U.S. labor action in decades. It's also the first time the UAW has gone on strike against all three automakers simultaneously.

Production has been halted at three plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, along with other popular models.

UAW President Shawn Fain told MSNBC on Sunday that progress in the talks has been slow.

Asked in a subsequent appearance on CBS Face the Nation whether workers would walk out at more plants this week, Fain said the union was "prepared to do whatever we have to do."

Negotiators for the UAW and Ford had "reasonably productive discussions" toward a new contract on Saturday, the union said, while Stellantis said it hiked its offer.

Stellantis proposed raises of 20% over a four-and-a-half-year contract term, including an immediate 10% hike. That matched proposals from GM and Ford.

But they're about half the 40% wage hike the UAW is demanding through 2027, including an immediate 20% wage boost.