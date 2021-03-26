UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

26.03.2021 / 15:00

UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a dual-tranche EUR 2.5 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year EUR 1.50 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546434) maturing on 31 March 2026 and a 10-year EUR 1.00 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546350) maturing on 31 March 2031. UBS AG acting through its London Branch has also issued a single-tranche GBP 0.5 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 2.7-year GBP 0.50 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546277). Settlement date for all tranches is 31 March 2021.

