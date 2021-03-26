Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/26/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.03.2021 / 15:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a dual-tranche EUR 2.5 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year EUR 1.50 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546434) maturing on 31 March 2026 and a 10-year EUR 1.00 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546350) maturing on 31 March 2031. UBS AG acting through its London Branch has also issued a single-tranche GBP 0.5 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 2.7-year GBP 0.50 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546277). Settlement date for all tranches is 31 March 2021.

26.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1178984  26.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178984&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aASTRAZENECA  : Kenya to Prioritize Over 58-Year-Old's for Covid-19 Vaccine to Curb Deaths
AQ
10:05aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Certificate of resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held today
PU
10:05aWHAT TO BINGE : TV shows based on movies
AQ
10:05aTHE SCIENCE POOL : Evotec's New Scientific Content Hub
PU
10:05aBEFIMMO SA : Invitation to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of 27 April 2021
AQ
10:05aCanadian Manganese Announces Agreement with Maximos Metals to Form a New Technology Metals Focused Company with New Financing of $5 Million
NE
10:04aCOMCAST  : Announces Exclusive Premiere of Twenty Pearls – A Documentary Examining the Storied History of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® – On Its Newly Launched Black Experience on Xfinity Channel
BU
10:03aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team appoints Esteban Gutierrez as Brand and Business Ambassador
PU
10:03aCHINA NONFERROUS GOLD  : Extension to Loan Agreement
PU
10:03aCORRECTION : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of GHP Specialty Care AB
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
2JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash
3BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party
4Suez Canal steps up efforts to remove blockage as shipping rates surge, tankers diverted away
5Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $2.9 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ