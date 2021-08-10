Log in
UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/10/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.08.2021 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 2.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YK00) maturing on 9 August 2024 and a 3-year USD 1.0 billion floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YL82) maturing on 9 August 2024. Settlement date for all tranches is 9 August 2021.
 
 

10.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225421  10.08.2021 

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS