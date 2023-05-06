UBS chief narrows list of Credit Suisse executives for leadership team - FT

(Reuters) - UBS Group AG's Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti has shortlisted the Credit Suisse Group AG's executives who are most likely to become a part of the management team, the Financial times reported on Saturday, citing several people familiar with the plans.

Dixit Joshi, chief financial officer, Francesca McDonagh, chief operating officer, and André Helfenstein, head of the Swiss business, are most likely to remain a part of the Swiss bank's executive team, the report said. (Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru)