UBS downgrades eurozone stocks on earnings risk

As a result, it shifted its tactical stance on global equities to neutral from most preferred, while it still likes Chinese stocks relative to other Asian markets and holds a most preferred view on global energy equities and the U.S. dollar.

"Historically, geopolitical events--even those that have changed the course of history--have rarely left a long-lasting mark on markets. This speaks to maintaining long-term exposure to equities. But with markets volatile and outcomes uncertain, we believe investors should now review portfolio allocations," it said.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)