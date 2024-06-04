June 4 (Reuters) - UBS raised its year-end 2024 forecast for the MSCI All Country (AC) World index to 830 from 800 on Tuesday, citing improving equity risk appetite, optimism around artificial intelligence, and potential slowing of U.S. wage growth. (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
Stock Market News in real time
Japanese authorities inspect Toyota HQ over certification irregularities
Warren Buffett's PacifiCorp utility reaches $178 million wildfire settlement
American Airlines would consider new JetBlue venture if it wins appeal
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- UBS lifts MSCI AC World index's end-2024 forecast to 830