Feb 20 (Reuters) - UBS Global Research on Tuesday raised its year-end forecast for the benchmark S&P 500 index to 5,400 from its prior estimate of 5,150, marking the highest projection among major global brokerages.

The latest forecast indicates an upside of about 8% from the current levels. (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)