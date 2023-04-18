UBS said it will use some of the shares for the takeover rather than cancelling them as originally planned.
(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)
ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS on Tuesday said it was making changes to its $6 billion share buyback programme following its takeover of Credit Suisse.
