Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

11/20/2021 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss bank UBS on Saturday named former Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as its chairman next year.

"With Colm Kelleher's nomination, UBS is pleased to propose a Board member and future Chairman who has a deep understanding of the global banking landscape," outgoing Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement.

"His more than 30 years of leadership experience in banking and excellent relationships around the world make Colm an ideal fit for UBS," Weber said.

The board of Switzerland's biggest bank had been aiming to pick a new chairman by the end of the year. UBS shareholders must now approve the appointment of Kelleher at their annual meeting on April 6 next year.

Kelleher retired from his post at Morgan Stanley in 2019 after three decades at the U.S. investment bank but stayed on as a special adviser.

As Morgan Stanley's finance chief during the financial crisis, Kelleher saved the bank by drastically shrinking its balance sheet and converting it into a traditional bank holding company so it could access funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve and negotiated a $9 billion investment from Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

UBS also said it would nominate Lukas Gaehwiler for election to the UBS board as vice chairman.

(Reporting by Brenna Huges Neghaiwi; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aUBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman
RE
06:36aJapan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices
RE
06:27aS.Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22
RE
06:04aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in energy sector was discussed
PU
04:24aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI development
PU
04:14aMARTIN KLUS AFTER A MEETING WITH HIS ESTONIAN PARTNER : “Slovakia, together with Estonia, supports the European future of our neighbours in the Western Balkans and in the Eastern Partnership.”
PU
04:04aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : EU and UNESCO are Launching a Training for Tourist Guides in Samarkand
PU
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - Finance Minister
RE
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - FinMin
RE
11/19China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas impacted by cyber security incident
2China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
3Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices
4Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says
5Corporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs

HOT NEWS