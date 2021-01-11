Company furthers mission of intelligent robots that integrate into and enhance our daily lives

CES – UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, today introduced the newest additions to its portfolio of humanoid robots at CES 2021: ADIBOT: UV-C Disinfecting Robots; AMR: Intelligent Logistics Robotic System; and JIMU GO, the next iteration of robotic STEM kits for kids.

UBTECH Showcases New UV-C Robots at CES 2021 to help businesses and schools safely reopen in the midst of the pandemic (Photo: Business Wire)

ADIBOT UV-C Disinfecting Robots – The ADIBOT robotic disinfection system provides a superior, effective, hospital-grade solution against COVID-19 to help businesses and schools safely reopen in the midst of the pandemic. It combines the robotics and AI expertise from UBTECH with UV-C technology that disinfects targeted surfaces and air by deactivating the DNA and RNA of harmful pathogens. Available in stationary and autonomous models, ADIBOTS feature 360° UV-C light coverage with powerful disinfection capabilities to effectively disinfect 99.9 percent of targeted areas. To see ADIBOTS in action, watch this video.

AMR ushers in a new era of autonomation to improve operational efficiency. With a unique modular system, businesses can scale their needs from the entry-level model up to and utilizing extension modules that expand functionality to meet their business needs. The AMR system can adapt to numerous environments and integrate with various applications to help further automate operational needs. The AMR Intelligent Logistics system will be available later this year. JIMU GO – As creators of the popular, award-winning JIMU Robot line, UBTECH is launching a new, updated modular STEM kit system to continue the mission of preparing all kids for a future in STEM and robotics. UBTECH will release three kits in Q4 2021: Robo Speedster Kit, Music Box Maker Kit, and Mars Rover Kit.

UBTECH’s unveiling of these new robots at CES 2021 continues a tradition of high-profile showcases at the annual event and solidifies the company’s legacy as an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence. Past offerings include the humanoid service robot, Walker; autonomous indoor monitoring robot, AIMBOT; enterprise service robot, Cruzr; and award-winning JIMU Robot kits for kids.

“UBTECH’s mission is, and continues to be, to make everyday life easier for people now and into the future. As a result, we’re addressing today’s challenges with tomorrow’s technology,” said John Rhee, senior vice president and general manager, UBTECH North America. “This year’s CES offerings not only look to the future of robotics with our AMR and JIMU GO offerings, but also focus on immediate and critical needs. Our ADIBOT UV-C Robots stand to accelerate the safe reopening of schools and businesses shut down by COVID-19, while helping better prepare for potential future outbreaks—from pandemic level down to more localized, harmful viruses.”

ADIBOTS: Strategic Preparation for Current and Future Pandemics

A World Health Organization senior official recently warned that when it comes to pandemics, COVID 19 is “not necessarily the big one” and that we need to be prepared to deal with “something that may even be more severe in the future.” ADIBOT UV-C Robots offer a long-term strategic solution to help protect people from these pathogens and viruses. The ADIBOT Robotic solution adds an additional layer of disinfection to populated areas like gyms or classrooms that may not have strong ventilation access and can assist medical and dental facilities to avoid harsh chemicals or human error.

Additionally, because UBTECH had the robotic and AI foundations already in place, it is able to offer one of the most cost-effective, high-powered UV-C solutions on the market. This ultimately makes ADIBOT UV-C Robots accessible to organizations where this type of machine is typically not a feasible expense. UBTECH is currently working with the State of Delaware’s Department of Education to pilot ADIBOT across multiple sites to measure cost efficiency, disinfection rates and maintenance improvements within their establishments.

“The Delaware Department of Education, the Office of Equity and Innovation, is pleased to have the opportunity to partner on a pilot with UBTECH and the Christina School District. This endeavor is using new technology in order to sanitize and disinfect above and beyond the current practices used. This additional technology usage not only helps to further advance safety but goes a long way to provide an additional level of comfort for staff, parents, students, and the community at large. We are grateful for the opportunity to be innovative and look forward to assisting on this project,” said James Simmons, chief equity officer, Delaware Department of Education.

ADIBOT UV-C Robots are available for purchase at www.ubtrobot.com. Pricing can start as low as $15 per day depending on the need (additional details are available upon request). ADIBOT systems have tiered pricing for multiple robot purchases, and financing and leasing options are also available for qualified businesses and organizations.

For more information on UBTECH and its family of robots, visit www.ubtrobot.com.

About UBTECH Robotics:

UBTECH Robotics is best known as a global industry leader in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics, including groundbreaking robots such as Walker, AIMBOT, Cruzr, and Alpha Mini, as well as the award-winning JIMU Robot building kits designed to support STEM education in a fun, hands-on way. With world-class robots that are as powerful and helpful in business as they are friendly and inviting at home, UBTECH envisions a world where intelligent robots are integrated into the daily lives of everyone, creating a better way of life. For more information, visit www.ubtrobot.com and follow UBTECH on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

