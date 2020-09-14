UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education & Remote Year Partner for Innovative Remote Learning Opportunity

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has partnered with Remote Year to offer the Global Leadership Specialized Studies program for an all-new employee learning experience. One of the primary drivers for this partnership is the recognition that the world of work is changing and how creative alternatives to remote work can provide a greater tool to increase talent recruitment, engagement and retention. Today’s working professionals do not want to have to choose between seeking adventure and pursuing their careers. This alliance allows DCE to expand their talent solutions for their clients by offering an engaging and immersive cultural experience for employees to see the world while working and studying abroad.



“Remote Year has always provided experiential learning to developing professionals and leaders. By partnering with UCI DCE we are incredibly excited to offer a real leadership curriculum and certification to complement our global experience,” said Sam Pessin, Co-Founder and CEO, Remote Year. “We believe that professionals and their companies will be really interested in participating in our program.”



Workplaces have become much more globalized and it is essential that those employees seeking leadership roles possess the skills for multi-cultural, multi-generational, and geographically dispersed team communication, interpersonal connection, conflict management, and intelligence. The Global Leadership Specialized Studies Program offers learners the opportunity to select coursework for building these core competencies.



“We are proud to bring this unique opportunity to Remote Year’s professionals, said Brian Breen, Chief Corporate Engagement and Partnerships Officer, DCE. “Traveler-learners will find the coursework in the Global Leadership Specialized Studies Program ideal for developing the skills they will need to lead in a global environment. The curriculum will also be a great complement as they embark on a hands-on cultural and community experience with their professional companions from all over the world.”



Remote Year is making the program a professional development option for workers. Flexible, interactive, and rigorous, the four-course Global Leadership Specialized Studies Program helps students develop four core global leadership competency domains: Leading Across Cultures, Leading Strategy, Leading Innovation, and Leading Self. Coursework is delivered in both synchronous and asynchronous modules.



The program is available to any remote worker involved with the Remote Year organization and is administered by DCE instructors. It is offered in formats ranging from one to fourth months.



For more information about the Global Leadership Specialized Studies Program partnership with Remote Year and available customized corporate training visit the DCE website or email Lindsay Doherty at lindsay.doherty@uci.edu.

About Remote Year

Remote Year brings together communities of creative, driven professionals to live abroad while working remotely. They offer 1, 4, 6 and 12-month programs, where participants or “Remotes” live and work in a new city each month for the duration of the program. Remote Year operates in 12 cities across the world, including Mexico City, Medellin, Lima, Santiago, Split, Lisbon, Valencia, Cape Town, Hanoi, Kuala Lumpur, Chiang Mai and Kyoto. Please visit http://www.remoteyear.com for the latest news and information about Remote Year.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year – fulfilling the school’s 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit ce.uci.edu .

About the University of California, Irvine

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities, it’s Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.



Contact: Vivian Chan-Slater

vivian@echomediateam.com