UCL tests prove Airlite paint kills coronaviruses

10/14/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Leading property company Grosvenor Britain & Ireland protects tenants and residents with antiviral paint

Virology Research Services at University College London (UCL) has tested an actively air purifying paint from Airlite, finding it kills viruses by 99.9%, including human coronavirus NL63, after just 15 minutes of contact. The paint had already been proven to be anti-bacterial and anti-mould, as well as actively purifying the air of pollutants and odours in independent scientific tests across Europe.

Airlite enables light to create a perpetually ionised protective shield on and around the painted surface. When a virus comes into contact with this ionised shield, the hydroxide ions (OH-) aggressively steal a second hydrogen to return to water (H2O) from the lipid-protein layer of the virus. Without the lipid-protein layer, the virus harmlessly falls apart and is no longer infectious.

The research was led by Dr. Chiara Mencarelli, and concludes: “Under the conditions tested, the Airlite Purelight paint has viricidal activity against human coronavirus NL63 at a contact time of 15 minutes.”

After proving the effectiveness of the paint against human coronavirus NL63, enterovirus and influenza, the company is confident that it will kill the SARS-CoV-2 2019 strain with the same method breaking down the protein layer. There are current restrictions on testing with the SARS-CoV-2 2019 strain of coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, one of London’s largest landlords, has already tested the technology in a number of its properties – including an apartment in Belgravia. As a result of its findings, Grosvenor has adopted Airlite as its preferred paint.

When comparing Airlite to Grosvenor’s standard paint in the Belgravia apartment (272sq.m), Airlite significantly reduced volatile organic compounds from 300g total to <2.5g, completely eliminated hazardous waste from paint over the building’s entire lifecycle from 46.24kg to 0kg and reduced global warming potential (in CO2 per M2) from 84.3kg to 29.9kg.

Chris Leighton, Managing Director UK of Airlite, commented: “We have created a simple solution that is scientifically proven to eradicate so many of today’s problems. Previously, paint was solely decorative, but now, it can play an active role in your health. We had already proven Airlite’s effectiveness in killing viruses and now UCL has found it is just as powerful at destroying coronavirus NL63.

“Instead of buying a bulky air-purifier, Airlite can do all of that for you – whilst also helping to combat viruses such as the coronavirus. We are very confident of our paint’s effectiveness against COVID-19; we know the technology works and it has proven to be effective against a virus of the same family”

Tor Burrows, Director of Sustainability & Innovation, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland:

“Adopting this ground-breaking product will help us to drive the environmental performance of our buildings and air quality for those who live and work in Mayfair and Belgravia. Its ability to also kill bacteria and strains of influenza is a game-changing advancement for the wellbeing of all those in our places.”

© Business Wire 2020

